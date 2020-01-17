Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

