Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after buying an additional 882,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after buying an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.87 and a 12 month high of $115.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.