Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.14

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.34. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 19,618 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $655.63 million and a P/E ratio of 27.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$42,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,302 shares in the company, valued at C$6,245,104.52. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,862,880.96. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,154 over the last 90 days.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

