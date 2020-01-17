Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.75. 754,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,633. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.14 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

