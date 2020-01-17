Contrasting Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and PacWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PACW)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 1.96 $4.37 million N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.42 $465.34 million $3.72 10.20

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sturgis Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp 33.80% 9.61% 1.77%

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

