ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Up 5.1%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.54, 167,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 231,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

