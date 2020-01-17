CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the company’s current price.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

