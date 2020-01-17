Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.83. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.31.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

