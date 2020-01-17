Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.15. 34,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,653. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.