Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given $41.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $41.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cortexyme an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

