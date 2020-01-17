Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,432.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.45.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average is $289.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

