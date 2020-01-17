Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.45.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

