Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.45.

COST traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.25. 468,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

