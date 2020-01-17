Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.
COST has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.45.
COST traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.25. 468,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.61.
In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
