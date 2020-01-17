Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 13,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Covetrus stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $1,908,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,795,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,529,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

