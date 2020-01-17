Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

RCL opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

