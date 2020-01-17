Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.04.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.63.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

