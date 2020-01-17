Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

