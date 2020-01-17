CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Announces GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CYN traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 83,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

