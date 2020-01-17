CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Announces GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CYN traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 83,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.
CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Company Profile
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
