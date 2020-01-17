Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. 20,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. Five Below has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five Below by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

