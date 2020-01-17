Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $4,448,500.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

CACC stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,919. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.42. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

