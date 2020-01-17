Credit Suisse Group Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $170.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Splunk from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $160.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $160.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after purchasing an additional 796,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

