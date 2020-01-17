Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, 507,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 487,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

