Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Crocs by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 224,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Crocs by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 918,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,803. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

