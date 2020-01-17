CrowdWiz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $14,388.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007970 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000477 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

