CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,348.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $266,229.00 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00573027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00149996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00121058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

