Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Volume Hits $120.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $505,380.00 and $120.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00098364 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,494,740 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,795 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.