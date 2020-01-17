CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00011956 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $1,431.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

