Cryptonex Trading Up 11% This Week (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $121.77 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00024777 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

