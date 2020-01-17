Cryptopay Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.68 million and $366.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.05783486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034601 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128406 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.