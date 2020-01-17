Cube (AUTO) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $11,503.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex and OKEx.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

