CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $166.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $134.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $645.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $648.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $711.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 1,252,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.