Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

CFR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 4,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

