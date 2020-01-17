CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

