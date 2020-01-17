CWH Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300,109. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.32 and a 12 month high of $222.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.