CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CWH Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 87,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 467,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

