CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

CWH Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 1.8% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,008 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

