CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

CWH Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 8.9% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,800,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.