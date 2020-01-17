Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyren Ltd. provides messaging, antivirus and Web security solutions. The Company’s messaging solutions include anti-spam, Outbound Spam Protection for service providers, Zero-Hour virus outbreak protection and GlobalView Mail Reputation services, as well as Command Antivirus and GlobalView URL Filtering services. It offers its solutions to network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions, network routers and appliances, anti-virus solutions and to service providers, such as software-as-a-service vendors, Web hosting providers and Internet service providers. Cyren Ltd., formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd., is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. “

Cyren stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,372. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $74.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyren will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

