Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, OasisDEX, AirSwap and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.03153550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00130702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

