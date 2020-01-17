Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Palmer Knight Co’s 9th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,063,000 after buying an additional 194,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.45 and a 12 month high of $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

