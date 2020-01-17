Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 424,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

