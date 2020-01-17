Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of DAR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 424,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
