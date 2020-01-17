David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BWXT opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 673,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

