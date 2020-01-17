DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

