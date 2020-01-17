Decision Token Market Cap Hits $5,604.00 (HST)

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Decision Token has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Decision Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Decision Token has a total market cap of $5,604.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decision Token Token Profile

Decision Token’s launch date was October 16th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decision Token is horizonstate.com . Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decision Token is medium.com/horizonstate

Decision Token Token Trading

Decision Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decision Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decision Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decision Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

