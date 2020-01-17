Delek US (NYSE:DK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

DK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 186,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Delek US has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

