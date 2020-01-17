Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,803. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

