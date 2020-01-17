Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $61.88 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

