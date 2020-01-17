Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 2,086,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,803. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 659,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

