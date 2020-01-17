Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.75-7.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.