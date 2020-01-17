Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.33

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and traded as high as $60.10. Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 310,759 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.94.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$109.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

